Artsy + Planned Parenthood’s “Choice Works” Benefit Auction

A response to the extreme law recently passed in Texas, part of “a national agenda to end access to abortion across the US,” the Choice Works benefit auction launched by Artsy and Planned Parenthood aims to raise funds to be used in safeguarding reproductive rights across the country. Live online now, the auction corresponds with an event during Miami Art Week on 2 December and officially closes 7 December. Many works already have several bids placed, and Artsy has published a list of key pieces included—from Jenny Holzer to Simone Leigh, Raymond Pettibon and Erin M Riley. See more at Artsy.

Image of Erin M Riley’s “Humble Magnum” (2018) courtesy of the artist and Artsy