Azuma Makoto’s “Frozen Flowers 2023” Sculpture

Following his 2021 frozen flower installation, Japanese artist Azuma Makoto unveils his stunning “Frozen Flowers 2023” piece in Hokkaido, Japan. Makoto weaves together various types of colorful flowers, creating a tall structure, and then pours water over it. In winter in Hokkaido, temperatures can drop super-low (-15 Celsius or 5 Fahrenheit), making the water freeze quickly. The result is a colorful treasure that’s literally frozen in time. Makoto hopes the work “encourages the viewer to appreciate and contemplate life in nature.” See more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Azuma Makoto