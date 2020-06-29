Baby Yors: Suddenly

Argentina-born, New York-based recording artist Baby Yors (aka Marco Palou) wrote “Suddenly” nearly three years ago and has performed the vocal-flexing ballad at almost all of his live shows since. During quarantine, however, the song has taken on new meaning for the queer artist, and several realizations about confinement, communication and expression led him to choreograph, produce, direct and edit an official music video himself, with support from the beauty brand Emilie Heathe. Almost five minutes long, the video weaves together staged visuals with diary-like entries that Palou captured on a ’90s camcorder, all to an entirely theatrical effect.