Banks: I Still Love You

Banks (aka singer-songwriter, musician and poet Jillian Rose Banks) has released a fourth track teasing her upcoming album SERPENTINA. Minimal, delicate and tender, “I Still Love You” is a long time coming, as Banks explains: “I’ve held this song tight for over six years. It felt like a secret I wanted to keep just for myself. But I finally feel not only ready but so excited to share this with the world… I hope you feel like you are sitting next to me when you listen. And I hope it’s as special to those who hear it as it is to me.” About loving and missing somebody you no longer speak to, it’s a sweet song full of longing.