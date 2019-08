Influenced by the ’90s and dedicated to her friend and band’s bass player Eliana, London-based beabadoobee’s “She Plays Bass” doubles as both a wistful love song and an ode to a best friend. beabadoobee (aka Bea Kristi) is set to release her third EP Space Cadet in October, on which “She Plays Bass” will appear. And though the song is sonically of another era, it’s also undeniably current.