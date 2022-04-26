beabadoobee: See You Soon

The second single from beabadoobee’s upcoming second album, Beatopia, “See You Soon” is a sparkling, sweet ditty about tenderness and acceptance. “I feel like the idea behind ‘See You Soon’ is that it’s meant to make you feel like you’re tripping on shrooms. I feel like the chorus especially—I want it to sound like a breath of fresh air, like… a realization of some sort,” she says. “I wrote it during a time where I was away a lot and making a lot of mistakes and doing a lot of things to help me figure a lot of stuff out… It’s OK to make mistakes, as long as it makes you a stronger person, as long as it makes everything makes sense. And it’s important to be by yourself sometimes.”