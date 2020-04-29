Big Thief: Love In Mine

A previously unused track from the recording sessions for Big Thief’s Two Hands, “Love In Mine” lulls listeners with hushed vocals and a whimsical, folk-inspired instrumental. Delicate and intricate, Adrianne Lenker’s lyrics read like poetry, and twangy acoustic guitars and straightforward drums prove just as sweet: “Whatever comes / When it comes / Whatever leaves / What we leave behind / Bare exsiccated shells / Will be hollowed / And eaten by the hands.” A handful of demos just like “Love In Mine” are available now, packaged in an EP titled Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018, and 100% of the funds will go directly to the band’s tour crew who would have been working with the band throughout Australia, New Zealand and Japan this month.