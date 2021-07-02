Blanton Museum of Art’s Forthcoming Sound Art Garden

The Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin will open the Butler Sound Gallery, a first-of-its-kind permanent outdoor space for sound art, in 2022. Blanton is the first major museum to develop a gallery for the medium at this scale. It’s part of a greater revitalization led by acclaimed architecture firm Snøhetta. The first commission for the Butler Sound Gallery is from Bay Area artist Bill Fontana, who intends to make bat echolocation perceptible to human ears. Working with experts at the University of Texas at Austin, he will began recording for the work this July. Read more at The Art Newspaper.

Image of accelerometer on a tree, Mur River, Austria, 2020, courtesy Bill Fontana and Kunsthaus Graz