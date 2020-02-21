Bollywood’s First Openly Gay Main Character

A first for India’s film industry, the forthcoming major release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Be Extra Careful About Marriage) will feature an openly gay man as its primary protagonist. The romantic comedy depicts the character working through his family’s disdain for his sexuality—a powerful move for Bollywood, as its home nation only made being gay permissible by law in 2018. India’s LGBTQ+ community still faces discrimination and direct opposition from generational audiences who simply refuse to respect individuals who are out. Read more at the Advocate.

Via advocate.com Posted on