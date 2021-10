A song about “radical acceptance internally and externally,” Shamir’s “Gay Agenda” arrives along with an engaging Jenny He-directed video in which Shamir appears in antlers and furry hooves. The singer-songwriter teamed up with Hollow Comet (of Strange Ranger) who produced the synth-laden, glitchy, distorted track. “You’re just stuck in the box that was made for me / and you’re mad that I got out and I’m living free,” the Philadelphia-based artist croons.