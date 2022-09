From experimental art-pop recording artist Brad Walsh’s recently released album Antiglot II (a follow-up to his mesmerizing 2017 LP, Antiglot, comprising just layered vocals and self-generated sound) comes the meditative single “Derb Chtouka.” Named for a street in Marrakech, Morocco—where Walsh filmed the accompanying music video—the track is a deeply expressive sonic landscape upon which the singer asks each listener to journey.