Bryan Senti: Manu

With his new, improvisatory and mesmeric single “Manu,” composer, violinist and violist Bryan Senti blends neo-classical composition with influence from the Indigenous Latin American music of his upbringing. The track, which will appear on Senate’s album Manu (out 24 June), debuts with a music video recorded with collaborator Noah Hoffeld and the American Contemporary Music Ensemble at Dreamland Studios in the Hudson Valley. “My daughter was born on 10 February 2020 and, as we all know, a month later the world would be reeling from the Covid pandemic,” Senti shares with us about the song’s origins. “As my nascent family and I began to settle into our new monastic reality, I began to meditate on the story of my Hispanic family, my perception of reality (Covid and an Ayahuasca ceremony I had attended a few months prior had no doubt informed this), and finally the purpose and meaning of music.” For Senti, Manu became “a therapeutic journey to trace a musical corridor between my world and that of my parents and ancestors.”