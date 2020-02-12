Caleb Landry Jones: Flag Day / The Mother Stone

From actor and musician Caleb Landry Jones’ debut album, The Mother Stone (out 1 May on Sacred Bones), lead single “Flag Day / The Mother Stone” and its accompanying music video guide audiences down a psychedelic, cinematic rabbit hole. The seven-minute song sprawls outward with colorful, carnivalesque energy. Landry Jones recorded the track, and others from the album, using his personal collection of Casios and Yamahas, along with vintage equipment from producer Nic Jodoin.