Cambridge University Announces “The Cambridge Companion to Video Game Music”

Cambridge University will publish The Cambridge Companion to Video Game Music, a “comprehensive, up-to-date survey of video game music,” online this March, and a print edition will follow shortly after. Academics and gamers will contribute to the effort, which aims to assess the sonic contributions games have made in popular culture. Edited by Tim Summers and Melanie Fritsch, the book strives to be a formal study rather than anecdotal essays on a track’s inception or a game’s composition. That information will also be available, but promises to be balanced with explorations of psychology and business strategy. Read more at Crack Magazine.

Image courtesy of Cambridge University Press