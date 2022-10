Scroll down to see more content

The dazzling title track from Carly Rae Jepsen’s forthcoming fifth studio album (out 21 October), “The Loneliest Time” pairs the beloved pop star with world-renowned singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright. In the duet, both vocalists pair a big, bright sound with lyrics about bad dreams and tragedy. With a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, the official music video finds Jepsen and Wainwright traveling into a cosmic disco landscape, complete with a piano, glittering outfits and dance numbers.