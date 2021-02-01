Cheech Marin’s Collection of Chicano Art Finds a New Home in Riverside, California

Best known as one half of comedy duo Cheech & Chong, 74-year-old Cheech Marin is also a writer, activist and avid art enthusiast—specifically Chicano art, which he began collecting in the ’80s. A third-generation Mexican American, Marin has shared his impressive 700-piece collection through touring exhibitions in the past, but will be donating almost all of it to the city of Riverside, California for The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry, which will open this fall. Consisting of paintings, photographs, sculptures and more, the collection includes work by Carlos Almaraz, Gronk, Gilbert “Magu” Luján and others. “My motto has always been that you can’t love or hate Chicano art unless you see it in person,” Marin tells The New York Times. “And now people will have a place to always see it.” Read more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Monica Ameida + The New York Times