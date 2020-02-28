Chicano Batman: Color my life

The first single off the band’s forthcoming studio album, Invisible People (out 1 May), Chicano Batman’s “Color my life” lulls listeners with a hazy groove and toys with Tropicaliá influences, as well as funk and soul. A bassline sets the pace and synths, drums, guitar, and other tones chime in as the song bops along. “Are you a lucid dream? / That’s what it seems / I’m not really sure if it’s real,” Bardo Martinez, the lead vocalist, sings—setting the tone for the track and the psychedelic visual treatment. The band sets off on a North American tour on 8 April in Santa Fe.