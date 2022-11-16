Christina Galisatus: I Want To Know Her

LA-based composer and pianist Christina Galisatus has released a resplendent new folk-infused chamber jazz track, “I Want To Know Her,” drawn from her forthcoming debut album, Without Night. For the composition, Galisatus tapped Erin Bentlage for vocals and brought in top-tier musical talent that includes Michael Blasky on tenor saxophone, Steven Lugerner on bass clarinet, Brandon Bae on guitar, Joshua Crumbly on bass and Zev Shearn-Nance on drums. “The music that I’ve always been drawn to, whether it’s listening to music or performing and composing, has always been music that just feels beautiful to me,” Galisatus says in a statement; it’s a sentiment that reflects the values of her new single.