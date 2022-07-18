Dan Wilson: On The Floor (Perfume Genius Cover)

In 2020 Perfume Genius released the upbeat, glittery “On The Floor,” a glorious track describing the overwhelming energy of a crush, and now Dan Wilson (of Semisonic) has reworked the jaunty track into a slightly more gentle, guitar-led version. Melodically and lyrically, it’s unchanged and Wilson says, “I didn’t want to mess with that. Those Perfume Genius melodies feel like they fit my voice. I wish I’d written this one myself.” The single comes with the announcement of Wilson’s upcoming EP, Dancing on The Moon.