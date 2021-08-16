Perfume Genius: I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor Cover)

In typical Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) style, this cover of Gloria Gaynor’s classic disco hit “I Will Survive” is equal parts sultry and haunting. Of the rendition, Hadreas says, “I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but I like how it turned out. In particular the last moment… I might stretch that in to something new.” He also made the off-kilter video, splicing together parts of an old Bowflex commercial with footage of forest fires—an odd, but somehow very Perfume Genius pairing.