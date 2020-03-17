Perfume Genius: On the Floor

Poised to release Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) has released the upbeat, funk- and disco-inflected “On The Floor.” While diverging in style from the record’s previous release “Describe” (which leans toward alt-country/indie), it’s just as infectious as listeners have come to expect from the artist. In the self-directed video, Hadreas dances in the dirt (with movement direction from co-performer Tate Justas) to the song, as the lyrics describe the overwhelming energy of a crush. “I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire,” Hadreas says. “But keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.”