Dayglow: Run the World!!!

An expression of pent up energy, indie artist Dayglow’s “Run the World!!!” video expands upon a simple sentiment: “Quarantine sucks; I want to run the whole freaking world.” The track first appeared on Dayglow’s 2018 album, Fuzzybrain, but feels particularly current. Upbeat and catchy, with a chant-based chorus, the song leans into surf-rock influences with success. Plus, the video depicts Dayglow (aka Sloan Struble) at home, engaged in an intergalactic battle with aliens, aided by “my mom, a childhood neighbor and lifelong friend, and a ramp I got from Walmart when I was 11 that still sits in our driveway to this day.”