Dayglow: Listerine

Dayglow (aka Sloan Struble) maintains an upbeat cadence throughout “Listerine,” a surf rock-influenced single from the artist’s debut LP, Fuzzybrain, which was re-released this week. Jagged guitars and airy synths bow in and out, along with Struble’s filtered vocals. “I thought that this was something different than before / Now we’re changing shape inside your brain and starting to reform / Oh Lord, now I’m speaking words without thinking before / I knew that I wouldn’t change,” he sings.