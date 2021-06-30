Devendra Banhart + Noah Georgeson: In A Cistern + Into Clouds

From Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson’s collaborative ambient album, Refuge (out 13 August), the two tracks “In A Cistern” and “Into Clouds” come together in a nearly nine-minute-long video directed by Nicky Giraffe and Julianna Giraffe. The visuals offer “a meditative look at the life’s journey of two snails, from conception to old age, as narrated by a choir of natural imagery and other bugs,” according to the filmmakers. Prior to this stunning collaboration, Banhart and Georgeson have worked together for nearly 20 years, with the latter producing some of the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s beloved albums.