dichotomi: STF 17

From Toronto-based alternative rapper dichotomi comes the chill, summertime bop “STF 17.” Infused with dichotomi’s clever lyricism, lo-fi instrumentation and playful synths, the track evokes carefree days under the sun—a fantasy the artist kept coming back to during lockdown. “The track quickly took a political lean as I began to ruminate on the social, political and economic forces that forced me into such a fragile position in the first place,” they say. “‘STF 17’ is most definitely a critique of our capitalist society, but with the added goal of offering some levity—allowing us to hope for a more equitable future. Be critical, be angry, be sad, but don’t let the state of this world keep you from turning your face to the sun every chance you get and tirelessly seek the tiniest moments of joy.” A sweet sensation is further conveyed in the single’s accompanying music video animated by Rin Marshall.