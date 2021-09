Los Angeles duo Paris Texas are back with their genre-defying blend of rock, metal and rap on their latest track “girls like drugs.” Between heavily distorted guitar bursts, the pair (composed of Louie Pastel and Felix), effortlessly rap edgy, rhythmic verses and bars. The single is accompanied with a music video directed by Zhamak Fullad and Raheem Hercule that sees the childhood friends being just as mischievous and unique as ever.