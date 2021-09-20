Dijon: Many Times

“Many Times” by Dijon “recreates the intense energy of the recording process,” the LA-based artist says in a statement. Sonically, this translates to a single reminiscent of a jam session, from converging guitar tracks to Dijon’s urgent vocals and a jazzy piano bridge. The action-packed nature of the song is manifested through the music video’s experimental point of view, which puts viewers over the shoulder of a passionate and jerky Dijon as he records with friends. The video, directed by Jack Karaszewski, flashes the lyrics haphazardly across the scene, capturing the dichotomy of Dijon’s newest release: chaotic yet harmonious.