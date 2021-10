Dijon (aka Dijon Duenas) weeps quietly toward the end of “Rodeo Clown,” a gently twangy song on which the LA-based artist’s wounded vocals make pain palpable. The track will appear on the singer-songwriter’s debut album, Absolutely—out 5 November—which promises the same compelling blend of soul and R&B tinged with folk, country and rock that Duenas brought to last year’s How Do You Feel About Getting Married? EP.