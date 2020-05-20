Dijon: rock n roll

Beneath the genre-bending and distortion of singer-songwriter Dijon’s newest song, “rock n roll,” lies a tale about a woman. “She don’t like rock’n’roll / We talked about it / She don’t like radio / We talked about it,” he sings. Dijon (aka Dijon Duenas) name-checks songs and albums by Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Sly and the Family Stone, and others, lobbying on their behalf. It’s altogether glitchy, playful but powerful. The single appears on the artist’s new EP, How Do You Feel About Getting Married?, which is available now.