Documentary “1946” Alleges The Word Homosexual Is in the Bible by Mistake

1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture, a new journalistic documentary by director Sharon “Rocky” Roggio, premieres this week at the DOC NYC festival. Within the film, a series of experts explain that the first inclusion of the word “homosexual” in the Bible—which happened in a 1946 update—was actually a mistranslation and the committee of translators behind the update not only recognized it, but attempted to correct it. From this mistranslation, more than 75 years of bigotry and hate have risen. It was, as the movie makes clear, “the misuse of a single word that changed the course of history.” Read an interview with Roggio, see the correct translation and its explanation, and learn more about the intense attacks the film is facing, at The Daily Beast.

Image courtesy of 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture