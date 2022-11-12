Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Elevated Access Provides Private Planes for People Seeking Abortions

Founded before the fall of Roe v Wade, Elevated Access is a non-profit network of pilots who donate their time, resources, planes and skills to transport people seeking abortions or gender-affirming care to states where it is legal to do so. In many cases, people do not have the money or time to make it to their medical appointments, making the service Elevated Access provides crucial. While the idea of flying people privately to access abortions sounds complex and costly, many pilots have their own four-seater hobby planes which are small and off the radar. Further, as founder Mike (whose last name is withheld for protection) notes, there are airports in nearly all counties in the US so that makes getting to clinics by plane swift. Mike thoroughly vets all the pilots, from their licenses to flight-training hours and references that prove their views on reproductive rights. His operation attests to the power and necessity of collective, community organizing. Learn more about it at The Cut.

Image courtesy of Getty

Documentary “1946” Alleges The Word Homosexual Is in the Bible by Mistake

1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture, a new journalistic documentary by director Sharon “Rocky” Roggio, premieres this week at the DOC NYC festival. Within the film, a series of experts explain that the first inclusion of the word “homosexual” in the Bible—which happened in a 1946 update—was actually a mistranslation and the committee of translators behind the update not only recognized it, but attempted to correct it. From this mistranslation, more than 75 years of bigotry and hate have risen. It was, as the movie makes clear, “the misuse of a single word that changed the course of history.” Read an interview with Roggio, see the correct translation and its explanation, and learn more about the intense attacks the film is facing, at The Daily Beast.

Image courtesy of 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture

The Founders Museum Returns 150 Native American Artifacts

In a difficult and complicated process, the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts has been working on repatriating numerous artifacts to Native people. So far, 150 items (including clothing, shoes, pipes and weapons) have been returned to Lakota and Sioux tribes. Some of the 150 objects (which is just a quarter of the museum’s collection) are connected with the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890, when almost 300 Lakota people were killed by the United States Army. “It has been a very difficult process due to third party interference and changing the minds of the membership,” Ann Meilus, president of the Founders Museum, tells Artnet. “We just wanted to do the right thing and help the Lakota people heal from the tragedy they suffered.” Read more at Artnet.

Image courtesy of Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Visitors Can Now Tour the 2,198-Foot Tunnel Below Niagara Falls

Built more than a century ago, a 2,198-foot tunnel on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is now open to the public. More than a new vantage point for the legendary waterfall, it’s an impressive piece of the decommissioned Niagara Parks Power Station, which ran from 1905 to 2006 and happens to be the only fully intact hydroelectric power plant from the time period anywhere in the world. It’s an aesthetic time capsule and an engineering marvel—all accessible by a new glass elevator. Read more about the touring recently opened attraction at CNN.

Image courtesy of Niagara Parks

UN Climate Summit to Discuss Climate Reparations for the First Time

A long overdue motion, the UN Climate Summit will discuss climate reparations for the first time ever. This comes after decades of wealthy nations barring the topic from the agenda. Over the next two weeks, negotiators will address how high-income and predominately white nations—including the US and much of Western Europe—are the most responsible for climate change but face a minority of its consequence. Despite this injustice, countries being impacted—like India, Pakistan and Nigeria—are provided little to no financial help. The summit’s agenda seeks to rectify this, noting that decisions on which countries will contribute money must be made by the deadline of 2024. While the extent of the reparations still remains to be seen, the discussions are an overdue milestone toward climate justice. Learn more at Scientific American.

Image courtesy of Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Link About It is our filtered look at the web, shared daily in Link and on social media, and rounded up every Saturday morning. Hero image courtesy of Niagara Parks