Don’t Back Down! Art Initiative

With 100% of their proceeds directed to Inner-City Arts, The Okra Project and Equal Justice Initiative, the new artistic initiative Don’t Back Down! sells limited edition prints by emerging and beloved artists including Jamel Shabazz and Brad Elterman. Customers will find well-known images (like some of David Corrio’s work) and those they’ve never seen before; everything is imbued with beauty, charm and value. Each artwork will be high-res on high-quality paper, printed at DTLA’s Contact Photo Lab, a small, Black-owned printing business and community darkroom.

