“Prints for Queers” Raises Funds For LGBTQIA+ Community Members Escaping Persecution

Organized by London-based photographer Matt Ford, Prints for Queers launched yesterday, selling portraits of LGBTQ+ performers, creatives and activists, with all profits going to Rainbow Road—an initiative that helps queer people escape violence and persecution all over the world. With photography by Ford and Maria Ridgway, the collection of images feature the founder of Trans Pride, Lucia Blake; Drag Race UK contestant, Crystal; drag performer, Miss Terri Boxx and others. “I sat on the project for a few months, and then news stories about queer people fearing for their lives in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover started coming out,” says Ford. “It kind of put things into perspective and made me look beyond my own world.” Fine art prints, posters and one-off, original Polaroids are available online now.

Image courtesy of Prints For Queers