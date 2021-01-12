Downtown Detroit’s New Monroe Street Drive-In Movie Theater

Scroll down to see more content

As the film industry struggled to find its footing last year, drive-in theaters became vehicles for hope, platforms for unmoored movies and outlets for eager audiences. Now, Detroit will welcome back the filmic experience with their forthcoming 63-vehicle Monroe Street Drive-In. Developed in partnership with full-service real estate firm Bedrock and theater owner and operator Emagine Entertainment, the Monroe Street Drive-In will feature an outdoor, state-of-the-art digital screen measuring 60 by 32 feet on the historic Monroe Block, home to Detroit’s first theater district.

“Movies have always offered us a couple of hours to unplug and escape, and that has never seemed more important than now,” says Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer. “The drive-in theater is our way of offering the community a way to get out of the house and safely enjoy a night out for the whole family.” The theater is a continuation of the firm’s multi-million dollar Decked Out Detroit initiative (in collaboration with the Rocket Community Fund), which supports Detroit-based organizations and programming. Further, one night each month Bedrock will host a screening free of charge for local schools or neighborhood groups.

The theater will air family-friendly features each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning 22 January. Tickets will be $20 per vehicle and can be reserved online or purchased on-site at the Monroe Street Drive-In. Attendees will find a concessions pavilion serving movie theater treats, as well as safe outdoor seating, pedestrian paths and warming areas.

Rendering courtesy of Bedrock