Duck Sauce (aka Armand Van Helden and A-Trak) returns with an upbeat tune driven by a danceable groove, soulful samples and glitzy house elements. “Captain Duck” marks the third release of 2020 for the duo, which had been on pause for six years. Transportive and optimistic, this infectious track could be the soundtrack for an ’80s-inspired aerobics class, and it’s sure to be cherished like Duck Sauce’s 2010 bop “Barbara Streisand.”