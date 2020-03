With a distinctly Motown sound, Duffy’s new “Something Beautiful” (her first release since the 2010 album, Endlessly) premiered on BBC Radio 2 after the Welsh singer sent it to DJ Jo Whiley, saying, “It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.” The pared back tune is carried by Duffy’s soulful vocals, altogether creating an enchanting and stirring listening experience.