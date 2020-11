Earl Sweatshirt’s two-and-a-half-minute “EL TORO COMBO MEAL” showcases the talents of the LA-based rapper (aka Thebe Neruda Kgositsile) and his collaborator Mavi, who eschew their signature chopped-and-screwed styles in favor of quicker cadence. Mavi’s stream of consciousness continues just past the halfway mark, when Earl Sweatshirt offers up a fuzzy, filtered verse—in which he references late record producer and DJ Ras G.