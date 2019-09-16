Eddie Money: Baby Hold On

Singer/songwriter Eddie Money (born Edward Mahoney) has died aged 70 years old. After initially aspiring to be a police officer, Brooklyn-born Money moved to California in the late ’60s, took on his stage name and became a regular fixture performing in the Bay Area. Money is perhaps best known for 1986’s “Take Me Home Tonight” (a duet with Ronnie Spector) and “Two Tickets to Paradise” from his self-titled debut studio album, which was released in 1977. From that same record, “Baby Hold On” was written by Money and guitarist Jimmy Lyon and builds upon a simple but wildly infectious guitar riff.