Eli Fola: Midnight Fall

Nigeria-born, NYC-based artist Eli Fola champions Yoruba

Tech Soul—a genre that fuses “traditional Nigerian sounds, electronic, jazz, house and classical music”—through his self-produced music, saxophone performances, DJ sets and beyond. Most recently, he dropped Soundscape To Freedom, a five-track EP that comprises “soundscapes for a Black person living in America,” he explains. A groovy, hypnotic single, “Midnight Fall” embodies all of the aforementioned influences. Steady percussion complements chants, saxophone solos, shakers and digital elements, forming a transcendent three-minute track.