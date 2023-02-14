Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: Hilton

Icelandic Italian singer-songwriter Emiliana Torrini and Belgium chamber pop duo The Colorist Orchestra (aka Aarich Jespers and Kobe Proesmans) will release a second collaborative album, Racing The Storm (out 17 March). From it comes the melodic, layered and enchantingly electric third single, “Hilton.” The artful official music video finds Torrini, Jespers, Proesmans and dancers moving about a small room in a scene that has been filmed, projected onto objects in that room and then re-filmed to develop one shot with layers of visual texture.