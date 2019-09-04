Farewell to Legendary Fashion Photographer Peter Lindbergh

The man credited with launching the era of the supermodel, fashion photographer and film director Peter Lindbergh has passed away at 74 years old. With an influential legacy spanning several decades, Polish-born Lindbergh began his career in 1971 as a photography assistant before opening his own studio just two years later. In 1990 he shot the iconic British Vogue cover featuring Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. He went on to shoot Pirelli calendars, record covers, film posters—and direct several films and documentaries. Known for his aversion to retouching, he said, “My aim was to portray women in a different way. As an artist, I feel I’m responsible for freeing women from the idea of eternal youth and perfection. The ideal of perfect beauty promoted by society is something that simply can’t be attained.” Read more at Dazed.

Via dazeddigital.com Posted on