Floating Points: Movement 1

Promises by Floating Points (aka Sam Shepherd), Pharaoh Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra is a nine-movement jazz piece released on David Byrne’s Luaka Bop record label. Shepherd composed the work, tapped 80-year-old saxophonist Sanders for his parts and then passed it to The London Symphony Orchestra, who eventually recorded the album audiences are enjoying now. American visual artist Julie Mehretu contributed the album’s cover art. Though we’re sharing “Movement 1,” the ethereal, emotional piece’s point of entry, we recommend listening to the entire album.