Flowerovlove: Saturday Yawning

An ode to lazy mornings, “Saturday Yawning” by Flowerovlove (aka 16-year-old musician Joyce Cisse) aptly sounds unhurried and mellow. With elements of melodic bedroom-pop and R&B, the synth-inflected track—with gentle percussion and sweet vocals—was produced in collaboration with Issac Levine and Wilfred Cisse. The UK-based artist says, “‘Saturday Yawning’ is about the feeling on a Friday after school, knowing you can go to sleep whenever you want because there’s no school tomorrow and falling in love with the idea of that Saturday morning feeling, rolling around in your bed. The song radiates cosiness, comfort, and divinity.”