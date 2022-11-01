Free Anti-Overdose Kits For NYC Bars and Clubs

The New York City Council recently approved a law that requires the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to create a Nightlife Opioid Antagonist Program. The program will give bars and clubs free access to anti-overdose kits that include the medicine Narcan. In addition, the bill offers free training to teach bartenders and employees how to assist those in need. Already, fentanyl-testing strips and Narcan have been stocked at LES pizzeria Scarr’s and cocktail bar Las’ Lap, Ridgewood’s Nowadays and other locations, thanks to activists who have long been advocating for the inclusion of these life-saving resources. The new bill will help broaden and bolster these efforts to reduce harm. Learn more at Thrillist.

Image courtesy of Marianna Massey/DigitalVision/Getty Images