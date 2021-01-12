Future Islands: For Sure (Dan Deacon Remix)

Developing over nine minutes, Dan Deacon’s remix of the Future Islands’ track “For Sure” begins with frontman Samuel T Herring’s signature vocals over pretty piano and escalates with fluttering, symphonic support. “When the guys released ‘For Sure,’ it really brought me back to memories of when we lived together and I could hear them practicing in the basement,” Deacon says in a statement about their shared ties to Baltimore. “I kept listening to it over and over and wanted to hear it ‘more,’ if that makes sense. I wanted to hear the individual parts, and I wanted to hang out with them and interact with them.” Deacon’s work underscores the track’s grandeur and intensifies its emotionality.