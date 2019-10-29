Dan Deacon: Sat By A Tree

The lead single from his upcoming Mystic Familiar album, “Sat By A Tree” is almost immediately recognizable as Dan Deacon, through its unbridled energy and organized chaos. The dizzying tune is set to a music video directed by Encyclopedia Pictura’s Daren Rabinovitch and features Aparna Nancherla decomposing among many, many flesh-eating beetles and maggots. This is Deacon’s first new solo record since 2015’s Gliss Riffer and has been announced along with plenty of tour dates throughout the US, UK and France.