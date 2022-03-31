Gender Marker “X” Available on US Passports

On 11 April, US citizens will be able to select the gender marker X on passports, the State Department announced today. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security has announced that the X designation will be included in the TSA Pre-Check program and TSA checkpoints will have gender-neutral scanners at airports. The move comes several months after the country’s first-ever passport with the X gender designation was issued, a move that aims to respect, reflect and celebrate the reality of many individuals in the US. Read more at The Daily Beast.

Image courtesy of Vinta Supply Co/Pexels