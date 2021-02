From indie-electronic duo Gilligan Moss (aka childhood friends Ben Cronin and Evan Dorfman) comes “Slow Down,” off their forthcoming self-titled debut album (out 9 April). The relaxed, feel-good track receives a claymation visual counterpart, directed by Italian animator Francesca Morea. In the video, Dorfman and Cronin transform into various representations of themselves—from aquatic to extra-terrestrial and more.