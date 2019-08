From GoldLink’s album Diaspora comes “U Say,” a dance-driven tune with samba and upbeat go-go influences. Featuring the record’s highest-profile collaborators—Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince—there’s star power at play. The trio meshes together atop Ghanian Afrobeat producer Juls’ instrumental. The Santi-directed visual casts the three as the life of a dimly lit party and then the victims of a Queen of the Damned-style set-up.