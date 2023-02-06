Good Black Art and TRNK Present The Group Exhibition “MOLDED”

Running through 28 February at design studio TRNK’s Tribeca showroom (at 18 Jay Street), the thoughtfully curated group exhibition MOLDED celebrates the contributions of Black artists and designers, explores materiality and bridges the worlds of art and design. Curated by Phillip Collins, who founded the platform Good Black Art, in collaboration with Tariq Dixon, founder of TRNK, the exhibit includes the work of four emerging Black artists: Ambrose Rhapsody Murray, Hamzat Raheem, Maya Beverly and Yves Craft. “I’ve had many conversations with artists about the challenges of being in a gray area between art and design, from how to identify in the market to determining which medium best captures their narrative,” Collins shares in a statement. “This exhibition not only acknowledges that gray area, but celebrates it in creating a dialogue about how the legacy of craftsmanship continues to thrive in our community.” Read more about the stunning show at Surface.

Image of Ambrose Rhapsody Murray’s “I got diamonds at the meeting of my thighs,” courtesy of artist